Details shared for permanent closing of southeast loop of U.S. 69/SH 73 cloverleaf Published 3:35 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

The southeast loop of the U.S. 69/SH 73 cloverleaf is permanently closing this month.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closing is planned Oct. 28 as part of the current project to reconstruct the intersection.

The connector from U.S. 69 northbound to SH 73 eastbound is also closing Oct. 28 but will be reconstructed and reopened at a later date.