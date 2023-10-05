City of Port Arthur cites “glitches” with computer system change for water bill concern Published 12:56 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

City of Port Arthur officials say moving to a new billing system is creating “glitches” in water bill distribution.

“Unfortunately, as with any computer system change there have been glitches,” a release from the city stated.

“We are working continuously to address billing and related problems. The City will NOT disconnect customers during October 2023 due to billing issues. We ask for your patience as we work out these system problems and apologize for the inconvenience.”

For questions or concerns, residents are asked to contact customer service at 409-983-8230 or email waterutilities@portarthurtx.gov.

“We expect a high call volume,” a release from the city stated. “Please be patient as we work to provide each customer with the same high-quality care desired by all.”