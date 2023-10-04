MCT Credit Union hosting The Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy during milestone year Published 12:20 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

1 of 3

PORT NECHES — It’s a milestone year for MCT Credit Union and Mid County Madness football, which makes the financial institution the perfect place to host The Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy.

The Port Arthur News presents the community showpiece trophy each year to the winner of the Port Neches-Groves and Nederland High football game. This year’s matchup is in Nederland and scheduled for Oct. 27.

The 2023 edition of the football game marks the 100th football game anniversary of the gridiron classic.

Christina Cousins serves as the marketing/community coordinator for MCT Credit Union and graciously accepted the trophy this week on behalf of the location at 2736 Nall St. in Port Neches.

“This year is the 100th (game) of Mid County Madness, and it’s just an exciting thing to be a part of,” Cousins said.

2023 also marks the 70th anniversary for MCT Credit Union, which is celebrating its members and expanding to serve more of the community in Southeast Texas.

A new Beaumont branch is expected to open at the end of this year.

Plus, October includes a new member drive for MCT Credit Union, where those who become new members can receive $70 deposited into their accounts, according to Cousins.

The credit union’s official anniversary was recognized in March, and the community fun is planned throughout 2023.

As for the big game, Cousins admits her allegiance resides securely with one team.

“Go Bulldogs,” she said. “I’m a lifelong Bulldog here.”

She graduated from Nederland in 2006.

“I live in Nederland,” Cousins joked. “I do everything in Nederland except for work.”

As for the special moments that make Mid County Madness special, Cousins said it’s exciting to have the whole community come together for one game.

“No matter who wins or loses, it’s just a big celebration,” she said. “The togetherness of the community is special. Everybody comes together as one for the game or anyone in need. It’s exciting.”

That experience and concept travels way beyond Jefferson County, Cousins noted.

“We went to Nevada, and they were like, ‘where are you from?” I said Texas. He said, do you know anything about Mid County Madness? We were like, ‘actually, we live in Nederland.’ He said he follows high school football, and that is the biggest one he follows. I thought it was so cool and funny that we were from Nederland,” Cousins remembers.

To learn more about MCT Credit Union, stop by the branch on Nall Street, call 409-727-1446 or visit mctcu.org.