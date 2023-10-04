Area man shot last week passes away; homicide suspect arrested

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By PA News

Tracy Marie Samuel

An area man is dead, and a homicide suspect is behind bars, authorities reported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 4:20 a.m. Sept. 27 in reference to a shooting at a local residence.

Police responded to the 8000 block of A&M Street, which is northwest of Nederland and south of Beaumont.

Capt. Crystal Holmes said responding deputies discovered a male, identified as Delbert Charles Lewis, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police also said Tracy Marie Samuel was on scene.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery,” Holmes said. “Tracy Samuel was interviewed and confessed to shooting Lewis.”

According to police, Lewis, 66, passed away on Tuesday due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins issued a murder warrant.

Samuel, 40, was arrested for murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility with a bond of $800,000.

Police said the victim and suspect resided at the household.

