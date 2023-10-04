3-day Orangetober Festival nears for family fun options Published 12:04 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

ORANGE — The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau team members are hosting area residents and visitors at the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival.

This year’s event takes place Friday to Sunday at the Riverside Pavilion at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

Day 1 of the Orangetober Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer and the featured film Halloweentown beginning at 7:30 pm.

Day 2 of the Orangetober Festival starts with the Big Pumpkin Run hosted by 3 Bros Running Company at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The festival gates open at 10 a.m. Visitors can enjoy tours of the Pumpkin Village, a vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament and more.

Live entertainment includes Jody Bartula & the Barflies, JT Reserve, Big Jordan and headline Cody Canada & the Departed.

Day 3 of Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 2 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.

Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed or taken off-site prior to 2 p.m.

Organizers stress no dogs, no pets and no coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.