Terry Lynn Champeaux II “T-2” age 22, of West Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2023, in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Officiating will be Randall “Flipper” Doolittle and Pastor Ralph “Boa” Zampini. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2023, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

T-2 was born in Galveston, Texas, on August 27,2001, He was the son of Terry Lynn Champeaux I and Sundee Ann Champeaux.

He was working at his dream job as a Mechanic at Speed Kings in Beaumont, TX.

Terry loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and just taking a ride on his motorcycle or boat.

On January 25, 2009, he was Baptized at Woodcrest Baptist Church in Groves.

He was the kindest most loving man anyone would have had the privilege to know.

He is preceded in death by his sibling Noah Champeaux and his grandmother “Me Maw” Brenda Joyce Swadzy Sawyer and his child, Sahara Champeaux, and many more loving family members who welcomed him to his Heavenly home.

He is survived by Kameryn E. Ramer, of Warren, TX, Cody Hunter Gilbert, and Baylee DeAnn Smith of Bridge City, TX, grandparents; “Paw Paw” Albert and “Maw Maw” Lillie Champeaux of Groves, TX, his brother Michael Thomas Edward Newman Champeaux, of Bridge City, TX, mother Sundee Ann Champeaux and sweet loving daddy Terry Lynn Champeaux I as well as a boat load of cousins, aunts, uncles, and others who will miss him dearly.