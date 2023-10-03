MOD Pizza promises more than your average pie shop

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By PA News

A rendering of the exterior of MOD Pizza shows an outdoor dining option, plus drive-thru service option. (Courtesy photo)

MOD Pizza is coming to Port Arthur, and bringing with it more than a special sauce.

Restaurant officials say they location’s future success will be based on a people-first mission and community focus.

MOD was founded in Seattle in 2008 by Scott and Ally Svenson, when they were looking for quick, affordable options for their family and recognized an opportunity to innovate the pizza category.

A rendering of the interior of MOD Pizza displays the pizza creation process, which is done in front of customers. (Courtesy photo)

By providing opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment, to supporting local community organizations through fundraisers, MOD creates a place of inclusion and belonging.

The Port Arthur location — on the service road outside Central Mall near the Target parking lot — is scheduled to open in mid-December.

MOD produces individually sized pizzas and hand-tossed salads that are customizable with more than 40 toppings, eight finishing sauces and eight dressings.

Every pizza or salad is made on demand in front of customers and is completely unique — “but regardless the toppings, the price always stays the same,” officials said.

Options available to complement all orders including:

  • The signature No Name Cake — a chocolate cake with a rich vanilla buttercream center covered with chocolaty glaze.
  • Cheesy Garlic Bread. Dip into a one of MOD’s sauces with a choice of ranch, pesto, sri-rancha or red sauce.
  • Selection of house-made lemonades bottled and fountain sodas, domestic and premium craft beers and selection of wine.

