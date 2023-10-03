Bernard Joseph Mouton Jr. Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Bernard Joseph Mouton Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, September 24, 2023.

He was born May 1, 1941 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Mary Louise Beaudoin-Mouton and Bernard J. Mouton Sr.

He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas for 69 years.

He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, Texas Class of 1961.

He attended Lincoln International Business College.

Bernard served in the US Army from 1966-1968. Combat duty in the Vietnam War (Bien Hoa and Saigon) from 1967-1968 where he received National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal Sharpshooter Badge and Honorable Discharged.

He was employed and retired from Kansas City Southern Railroad after 32 years in Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas.

He was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team and loved his Corvettes.

Bernard J. Mouton Jr. is preceded in death by his parents Mr. & Mrs. Bernard J. (Mary Louise) Mouton Sr.; In-laws, Mr. & Mrs. Gussie Roy; and brother-in-law, Gus G. Roy.

He leaves to cherish his wife of 57 years, Berlinda T. Roy-Mouton; three children, Sophia Mouton, Clifton Mouton (LaQuisha); Joey Mouton (Tracie); daughter-in-law, LaKesha Pichon-Mouton; twelve grandchildren, Ahmad, DeShaun, Rachel, Marquesha, Aaliyah, Imani, Jade, Jaylen, Kendrick, Keithon, Tyler and Christian Mouton; four nephews, four nieces, fifteen great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, neighbors, and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, TX, 77640 with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park, 12563 W. Port Arthur Road, Beaumont, Texas 77705.