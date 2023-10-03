Athlete of the Week — Benjamin Scypion, 11th grade, Memorial High School Published 12:04 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Memorial High School junior Benjamin Scypion fell in love with track and field when he realized he was faster than most of his classmates.

The edge comes in handy for the 16-year-old Scypion, who has run track for three years and specializes in the 400 meters.

Coach Tamela Roberts said Scypion has been putting in extra work and getting better each week.

“We are excited to see what the future hold,” Roberts said.

Scypion said he runs cross country to stay in shape for track season.

His goal for the coming season is to win state in the 400 meters.

