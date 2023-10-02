Department of Transportation details SH 73 lane closure in Port Arthur this week Published 11:04 am Monday, October 2, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a highway closure in Port Arthur for Tuesday.

According to TxDOT, the left lane of SH 73 westbound at 9th Avenue is going to close from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday for repairs.

Motorists should expect possible delays.

In Beaumont, expect delays along Spur 380 (MLK) near College through Oct. 10 due to work on the railroad overpass.

Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with one to two lanes closed at a time.