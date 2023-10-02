Department of Transportation details SH 73 lane closure in Port Arthur this week

Published 11:04 am Monday, October 2, 2023

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a highway closure in Port Arthur for Tuesday.

According to TxDOT, the left lane of SH 73 westbound at 9th Avenue is going to close from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday for repairs.

Motorists should expect possible delays.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In Beaumont, expect delays along Spur 380 (MLK) near College through Oct. 10 due to work on the railroad overpass.

Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with one to two lanes closed at a time.

More News

2 stabbings in Port Arthur; cases being presented to district attorney

One analyst’s prediction — “lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state”

Port Arthur grad’s journey from Congo to U.S. inspires children’s book

Port Arthur Health Department’s 2023 Drive-thru Flu Clinic planned

Print Article