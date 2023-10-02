2 stabbings in Port Arthur; cases being presented to district attorney Published 12:44 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Unrelated stabbings over a 48-hour period recently sent two Port Arthur men to area hospitals.

Investigative follow-ups for the two cases will soon be sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The most recent stabbing took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday at Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said a 28-year-old male was stabbed during a disturbance in the parking lot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim is being cooperative with law enforcement, according to authorities.

Duriso said investigators are speaking with witnesses and the victim before sending the case to the D.A.’s office, possibly within a week.

The victim did not live at the apartment complex, police said.

A separate disturbance between a male and female led to a stabbing at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Avery Trace Apartments, 4020 FM 365.

Duriso said a woman, who is a resident of the apartments, stabbed a man and was at the scene and was interviewed by police.

She was not arrested at the scene.

The 41-year-old male victim is from Port Arthur but does not live at the apartment complex. He is cooperating with police.

The man was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

Duriso said investigators would present the case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to the D.A.’s office for possible indictment.