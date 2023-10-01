Port Arthur Health Department’s 2023 Drive-thru Flu Clinic planned Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Port Arthur Health Department is providing a Drive-thru Flu Clinic at the Downtown Pavilion, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services offers the following statement as a guideline regarding the flu vaccine:

“Flu vaccination recommended as annual flu season kicks off in Texas

October 1 is Influenza Awareness Day in Texas, and the Department of State Health Services recommends eligible Texans protect themselves and their families by getting a flu shot as soon as possible. It takes the body about two weeks to make flu antibodies after vaccine administration, so early vaccination is crucial.”