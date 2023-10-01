Port Arthur Health Department’s 2023 Drive-thru Flu Clinic planned

Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

By PA News

The Port Arthur Health Department is providing a Drive-thru Flu Clinic at the Downtown Pavilion, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services offers the following statement as a guideline regarding the flu vaccine:

“Flu vaccination recommended as annual flu season kicks off in Texas

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

October 1 is Influenza Awareness Day in Texas, and the Department of State Health Services recommends eligible Texans protect themselves and their families by getting a flu shot as soon as possible. It takes the body about two weeks to make flu antibodies after vaccine administration, so early vaccination is crucial.”

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Vallerie Arreola celebrated Interact Student of the Month

Port Arthur grad’s journey from Congo to U.S. inspires children’s book

Nederland students take advantage of Rice University STEM camp

Dragon trading cards, other incentives for Port Neches library reading

Print Article