PHOTO FEATURE — Vallerie Arreola celebrated Interact Student of the Month Published 12:20 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

Rotary of Port Arthur President Elect Dr. Jesus Acosta is seen with Vallerie Arreola, a senior at Bob Hope High School and Interact Student of the Month.

She is the newly elected president of FFA, a cheerleader, in National Honor Society and spent the summer at Dartmouth College exploring the Ivy League university.