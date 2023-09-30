Southeast Texas Pink & Teal Ribbon Campaign begins Published 12:12 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Gift of Life and the Young Men’s Business League (YMBL), will kick-off the organization’s annual Pink & Teal Ribbon Campaign in observation of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The YMBL 2023 Pink & Teal Ribbon Campaign Chair Brad Pennison along with other dedicated YMBL members will install nearly 200 eight-foot pink and teal ribbons throughout Southeast Texas. These colorful ribbons provide a regional illustration of Gift of Life’s commitment in the battle against breast and ovarian cancer.

Since 2002, YMBL has supported Gift of Life women’s breast health initiatives that provide free screenings and follow-up diagnostic tests for medically uninsured Southeast Texas women. Two years ago, YMBL voted to expand its membership involvement with Gift of Life and adopted the Ribbon Campaign and the Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run as their community projects,

“YMBL dedicated volunteers are integral to the success of Gift of Life’s regional outreach programs and we are deeply grateful for their commitment to our cause,” said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson.

“The members’ tremendous skills, resources and event experience have enhanced our efforts and provided a ‘fellowship of men’ who selflessly share their time and talents to ensure our organization’s success!”

The Pink and Teal Ribbon Campaign will kick-off at the YMBL Office on Saturday, September 30 with a member gathering at 8:00 am to celebrate the collaborative community impact of the YMBL and Gift of Life.

“My mother was a breast cancer survivor, so I understand the importance of the Gift of Life for our community,” said YMBL 2023 Pink & Teal Ribbon Campaign Chair Brad Pennison. “I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve as this year’s committee chairman.”

YMBL members are also preparing to provide their invaluable assistance with Gift of Life’s 13th Annual Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run – Monster Dash scheduled for Saturday, October 28 in Downtown Beaumont.

This family-fun Halloween themed event is a “spooktacular” occasion, generating essential funds for the organization’s lifesaving breast and ovarian cancer initiatives in addition to celebrating Southeast Texas cancer warriors and survivors.

Individual and teams can register for the 5K Ribbon Run at golribbonrun.org or by contacting Gift of Life at 409.833.3663. Sponsorship opportunities are also available online or by contacting Connie Berry at Gift of Life.