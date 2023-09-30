Nederland students take advantage of Rice University STEM camp

Published 12:22 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By PA News

Pictured, front row, from left, are Kaplan Scholar Kowen Ducote, ExxonMobil Scholar Mubin Sumar, ExxonMobil Scholar Allebirolg Dominguez, ExxonMobil Scholar Dannika Jones, ExxonMobil Scholar Teniola Roberts, back row, ExxonMobil Scholar Ayaan Budhwani, ExxonMobil Scholar Shahmir Khuwaja and ExxonMobil Scholar Rene Marti Sousa. (Courtesy photo)

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District has a few students kicking off the school year with newfound skills and confidence thanks to a summer of learning and growth at Rice University’s camps hosted by The Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity in Education.

Supported in part by ExxonMobil, the camps are available to rising 8th-12th graders and features a five-night, six-day residential experience with a challenging STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.

This summer, campers completed a brand-new project developed by the Tapia Center and ExxonMobil that explored safe storage of carbon dioxide underground in order to slow climate change.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The Tapia Camps deliver high quality education and mentorship to students of all backgrounds. We help them develop their STEM skills, improve their communication abilities, build confidence, and connect with peers and role models who share their backgrounds and interests,” said Dr. Paul Hand, director of the Tapia Camps at Rice University.

More News

Dragon trading cards, other incentives for Port Neches library reading

Southeast Texas Pink & Teal Ribbon Campaign begins

Evading arrest indictments plentiful this week; see the list and charges

Memorial’s Career and Technical Education students learning key pharmacy tech skills

Print Article