Nederland students take advantage of Rice University STEM camp Published 12:22 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District has a few students kicking off the school year with newfound skills and confidence thanks to a summer of learning and growth at Rice University’s camps hosted by The Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity in Education.

Supported in part by ExxonMobil, the camps are available to rising 8th-12th graders and features a five-night, six-day residential experience with a challenging STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.

This summer, campers completed a brand-new project developed by the Tapia Center and ExxonMobil that explored safe storage of carbon dioxide underground in order to slow climate change.

“The Tapia Camps deliver high quality education and mentorship to students of all backgrounds. We help them develop their STEM skills, improve their communication abilities, build confidence, and connect with peers and role models who share their backgrounds and interests,” said Dr. Paul Hand, director of the Tapia Camps at Rice University.