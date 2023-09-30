Evading arrest indictments plentiful this week; see the list and charges
Published 12:08 am Saturday, September 30, 2023
Crimes ranging from evading arrest and weapons charges to murder were in this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Alma Faye January, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred July 10.
- Donald Benoit, 60, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Terry Jerome Booker, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred July 11, 2021.
- Tyree Michael Frazier, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred June 29.
- Ronnie Green III, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for prohibited weapon for an incident that occurred June 4.
- Christopher Ryan Honkomp, 35, of Orange was indicted for solicit prostitute/other for an incident that occurred May 17.
- Tharaka Darsha M. Karunakeerthi, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for SNAP use/alter/transfer more than $200 for an incident that occurred June 29.
- Ainsley Marcus Rambin, 24, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 18.
- Michael Rangel Jr., 21, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred May 28.
- Leslie Marie Ross, 42, of Orange was indicted for driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Aug. 14, 2021.
- Tarence Eugene Ross, 19, of Marrero, Louisiana was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred June 2.
- Tarence Eugene Ross, 19, of Marrero, Louisiana was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident that occurred June 2.
- Dallan Reis Segura, 25, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred March 13.
- Augusta Simon Jr., 21, of Houston was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Horace James Peterson, 39, of Houston was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Elizabeth Annette Stout, 24, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for assault upon a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
- Jamarcos Noe Zarate-Jones, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of firearm for an incident that occurred March 23.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.