Evading arrest indictments plentiful this week; see the list and charges Published 12:08 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Crimes ranging from evading arrest and weapons charges to murder were in this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Alma Faye January, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred July 10.

Donald Benoit, 60, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 20.

Terry Jerome Booker, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred July 11, 2021.

Tyree Michael Frazier, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred June 29.

Ronnie Green III, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for prohibited weapon for an incident that occurred June 4.

Christopher Ryan Honkomp, 35, of Orange was indicted for solicit prostitute/other for an incident that occurred May 17.

Tharaka Darsha M. Karunakeerthi, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for SNAP use/alter/transfer more than $200 for an incident that occurred June 29.

Ainsley Marcus Rambin, 24, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 18.

Michael Rangel Jr., 21, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred May 28.

Leslie Marie Ross, 42, of Orange was indicted for driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Aug. 14, 2021.

Tarence Eugene Ross, 19, of Marrero, Louisiana was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred June 2.

Tarence Eugene Ross, 19, of Marrero, Louisiana was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident that occurred June 2.

Dallan Reis Segura, 25, of Groves was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred March 13.

Augusta Simon Jr., 21, of Houston was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Horace James Peterson, 39, of Houston was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Elizabeth Annette Stout, 24, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for assault upon a public servant for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.

Jamarcos Noe Zarate-Jones, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of firearm for an incident that occurred March 23.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.