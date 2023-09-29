Port Arthur LNG delivers $35K through Innovative Educators Initiative to Lincoln Middle School Published 12:24 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Port Arthur LNG launched its inaugural Innovative Educators Initiative, celebrating the outreach Thursday evening in the city.

Teaming with Port Arthur Independent School District’s Lincoln Middle School, Port Arthur LNG awarded $35,000 at a reception honoring the recipients at Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Umphrey Industrial Technology Center.

Port Arthur LNG representatives Brooklyn Sampere and Kelly Prasser presented the grants to math and science teachers in support of programs to teach science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), including educational environment projects, problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity and cooperative learning.

In attendance to support the grant recipients were Lincoln Middle Interim Principal Trent Johnson and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kim Vine.

Grant Recipients included:

Cynthia Quejado

Krystal Williams

Nadria Turner

Bradja Coleman-Rivers

Franz Quejado

Bonnie Brock

Rizza Catbagan

Michelle Williams

Felix Usiera

Jontae Cook

Laurie Foy

