Molly Elva McGuff Walker Published 5:35 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Molly was born to James and Mildred McGuff on November 7, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She passed away on September 16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado, after a long illness.

Molly was a 1956 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from Texas Women’s University with a degree in Home Economics.

She became a Master Gardener while living in Franklin, TN.

She was a member of the P.E.O., the Methodist Church and Republican Women’s Club.

She was a Kappa Delta sorority alumna.

She is survived by her husband Tom Walker of Denver, three daughters – Kathy Siple, Lynn Evans, Dee Hale and their husbands.

She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and one great grandson, sister Melanie Andrews and brothers-in-law Ed Andrews and David Crim. Her sister, Marilyn Crim.

Her parents preceded her in death. A life well-lived leaves behind a beautiful bouquet of memories.