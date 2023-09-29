Molly Elva McGuff Walker

Published 5:35 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By PA News

Molly Elva McGuff Walker

Molly was born to James and Mildred McGuff on November 7, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She passed away on September 16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado, after a long illness.

Molly was a 1956 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from Texas Women’s University with a degree in Home Economics.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She became a Master Gardener while living in Franklin, TN.

She was a member of the P.E.O., the Methodist Church and Republican Women’s Club.

She was a Kappa Delta sorority alumna.

She is survived by her husband Tom Walker of Denver, three daughters – Kathy Siple, Lynn Evans, Dee Hale and their husbands.

She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and one great grandson, sister Melanie Andrews and brothers-in-law Ed Andrews and David Crim. Her sister, Marilyn Crim.

Her parents preceded her in death. A life well-lived leaves behind a beautiful bouquet of memories.

More Obituaries

Mary Rose Chapman

Frank Defrancis

Leroy Gunner

Henry “Lowell” Fitzgerald

Print Article