Mary Rose Chapman Published 5:33 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Mary Rose Chapman, age 93 passed away Friday, September 22, 2023 in Alvin, Texas.

Mary Rose was born April 24, 1930 in Wills Point, Texas and was a resident of Alvin since 2018.

Mary Rose was formerly of Corpus Christi and Port Arthur, Texas.

She worked as a real estate agent and was a member of both Gardendale Baptist Church in Corpus Christi and First Baptist in Port Neches.

Mary Rose was very strong in her faith, taught Sunday school for over 55 years and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved camping, baking, cooking, and making habanero jelly.

Her brownies were enjoyed by all.

Mary Rose is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert B. Steed; second husband, Robert (R.J.) Chapman; sons, Ken Steed, Larry Steed and Jeff Steed; parents, Vernon and Clara Sims.

Mary Rose is survived by her daughter, Vicki Bland and husband Bruce; son, Rick Steed and wife Lisa; daughter in laws, Ana Morris and Kathy Steed; grandchildren, Robert, Renee, Jacob, Leia, Sonya, Robbie, Lori, Lettie, Sissy, Ronnie, Rick Jr. and Stacy; along with numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial can be made in Mary Rose’s honor to the Ronald McDonald house in Galveston, Texas.

Her wishes where to be cremated and have her ashes placed at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas with her husband R.J. Chapman.

Mary Rose will be dearly missed by her family and friends.