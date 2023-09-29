Lamar State College Port Arthur helps pace record TSUS enrollment growth Published 12:28 am Friday, September 29, 2023

A record number of students enrolled at Texas State University System member institutions this fall.

According to preliminary data, total headcount enrollment across the system increased three percent, from 87,360 last fall to 90,071 this year.

Meanwhile, semester credit hour enrollment increased from 987,170 last fall to 1.02 million, a jump of three percent.

“As colleges and universities across Texas and the nation struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m proud that enrollment is up – in some cases, dramatically – across the Texas State University System,” said Chancellor Brian McCall.

“This enrollment growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our campus leadership, faculty, and staff, who have developed new academic programs and support services to help more students enroll and succeed.”

Chancellor McCall also lauded the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott for their ongoing commitment to TSUS institutions through the state budget.

Increased state funding in recent years has allowed TSUS to maintain or reduce tuition at all TSUS institutions.

Enrollment growth this fall was particularly strong at TSUS’s four Southeast Texas institutions. Preliminary headcount enrollment increased 20 percent at Lamar State College Port Arthur, 19 percent at Lamar State College Orange, 10 percent at Lamar Institute of Technology and five percent at Lamar University.

These institutions have benefited from a significant boost in state funding over the past few years, allowing them to better serve their students, the workforce and community.

The preliminary enrollment data were recorded on the 12th class day of the fall semester and are subject to change when enrollment numbers are certified early next year.

The Texas State University System is the state’s first university system, with seven institutions serving more than 90,000 students from far West Texas to the Gulf Coast. Established in 1911, the mission of TSUS is to provide high-quality, affordable degree and credential programs to meet the needs of Texas’ diverse and fast-growing economy.