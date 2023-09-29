Gun stolen from Nederland turned into automatic, allegedly found with Port Arthur man Published 12:14 am Friday, September 29, 2023

A firearm stolen from Nederland ended up modified into an automatic weapon and found in the possession of a Port Arthur man, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called June 4 to the 2400 block of 6th Avenue for suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they reportedly found five people outside of a home gathered around a Dodge truck.

On the bed of the truck were several firearms, an AR15 style rifle, a Smith and Wesson 9mm and a modified Glock 19 9mm.

The Glock had a part on it, turning it from a semi-automatic into a full automatic referred to as a “switch,” according to court documents.

None of the five people claimed ownership of the weapon, which had been reported stolen out of Nederland.

The weapon was in the bed of a truck reportedly belonging to Ronnie Green III, the document read.

Green was arrested for prohibited weapon with bond set at $12,500 and bonded out the next day, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on the charge.

