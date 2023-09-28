Tekoa Academy building careers and climate; students establish a Green Zone Club Published 12:37 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Tekoa Academy, 327 Thomas Blvd., invites the community to join school officials at 11:30 a.m. Friday as students host a brief tree wrapping ceremony with green, blue and white ribbons, signaling Tekoa’s green zone.

Davon Chargois, Lamar University’s Grants Manager from the Center for Resiliency, is speaking to the junior and senior classes related to the opportunities in various careers and colleges, who have expressed an interest in maritime, emergency management and environmental justice.

September is Preparedness Month and Mayor Thurman Bartie are presenting a proclamation to students and presiding over the students’ brief tree wrapping ceremony.

On Sept. 6, Tekoa Academy was welcomed as a member of the Urban Integrated Field Laboratories Southeast Texas, research project’s Community Task Force.

“We are proud of our students being guided in emergency management, maritime, and now environment areas of college and career choices,” school leaders said. “The Green Zone Student Club is the doorway to more, for more students.”