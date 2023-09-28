Nederland Economic Development Corporation nears Atlanta Avenue development Published 12:02 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Economic Development Corporation is hosting a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the NEDC office, 1519 Boston Avenue in Nederland.

The hearing is about new retail development and a proposed construction contract of $2,223,587 for work “Off Boston” on Atlanta Avenue.

There is a proposed award of a construction contract.

This notice is posted pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act (V.T.C.A. Government Code Chapter 551) Local Gov’t Code Section 505.158; Source: Section 505.158 — Projects Related to Business Development in Certain Small Municipalities.