Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 20-26 Published 12:08 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26:

Sept. 20

Sony Nguyen, 56, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Arli Weaver, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of Val.

Sept. 21

Alex Welch, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Monroe.

Tyrone Mayfield, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Bryan.

An information report was taken in the 4000 block of Garfield.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

Sept. 22

Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3900 block of FM 366.

Donald Orchid, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

A failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.

A dangerous dog was reported in the 3100 block of Allison.

Sept. 23

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.

Sept. 24

Ceasar Ricardo, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Omar Mendoza, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Raquel Hernandez, 55.,was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Madison.

Calebb Evans, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 7200 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Darrel Martin III, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 7200 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Madison.

Sept. 25

An indecent assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.

Sept. 26