Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 20-26
Published 12:08 am Thursday, September 28, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26:
Sept. 20
- Sony Nguyen, 56, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of 25th Street.
- Arli Weaver, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6300 block of Val.
Sept. 21
- Alex Welch, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Monroe.
- Tyrone Mayfield, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Bryan.
- An information report was taken in the 4000 block of Garfield.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
Sept. 22
- Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3900 block of FM 366.
- Donald Orchid, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
- A dangerous dog was reported in the 3100 block of Allison.
Sept. 23
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.
Sept. 24
- Ceasar Ricardo, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Omar Mendoza, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Raquel Hernandez, 55.,was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Madison.
- Calebb Evans, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 7200 block of 32nd Street.
- Darrel Martin III, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 7200 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Madison.
Sept. 25
- An indecent assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Manchester.
Sept. 26
- Vither Joel Vazquez, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was taken in the 3000 block of Berry.