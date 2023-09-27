South 6th Street water leak causing detours in Nederland

Published 11:45 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By PA News

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland Emergency Management System is informing residents of a water leak that has occurred on South 6th Street near Avenue H.

The removal of a large oak tree is necessary to facilitate the repair, the city announced before noon Wednesday.

Thus, South 6th Street near Avenue H will be closed for the next several hours.

Likely, school traffic will need to find an alternate route.

