Sentence handed down in intoxication manslaughter deaths of 2 adults, 1 teen from Port Arthur

A Rusk County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the intoxication manslaughter deaths of two Port Arthur adults and a teen.

Chance Glyn Craddock, 28, will serve the three 20-year terms concurrently, according to information from Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens.

Concurrent sentences mean they are served at the same time.

Craddock was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and pills May 20, 2021, when his Dodge truck crossed the center line into southbound traffic on Texas 82 and struck a vehicle with four Port Arthur residents.

Killed in the crash were 35-year-old L’Amberia McDaniel; her daughter, Eriana Washington, 14; and Danny “Dani” Nichols Jr., 32.

There was also a 3-year-old child in the vehicle who was injured.

Prosecutor Mike Laird said this was a tragedy that could have been avoided. Craddock was taking prescription medication along with drinking and had been on the road approximately an hour before the fatal crash, authorities said.

At one point Craddock actually got out of his vehicle, then got back in and continued to drive on the wrong side of the roadway.

Laird said images from the crash scene were horrendous and are going to stay with him forever.

Laird did say Craddock was very remorseful.

Defense attorney James Makin said Craddock offered to do several things for the families, but the judge did not agree. Makin said Craddock and his family extend thoughts and prayers to the families of the deceased and hope everyone can go forward.

Eriana Washington was set to be the eighth grade valedictorian at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School. Her mother, L’Amberia McDaniel, worked at a local car lot and recently bought a home.

Danny “Dani” Nichols Jr., was a close friend of McDaniel’s.