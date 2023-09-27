PHOTO GALLERY — New businesses, eateries coming to Port Arthur

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Motorists have probably already seen the signs going up at several spots around U.S. 69 in Port Arthur.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening a location in the 8800 block of Memorial Boulevard between Dollar Tree and Eyemart.

A representative of the business said the sign was added Sept. 20 but no official opening date has been announced. They are anticipating opening some time in 2024.

Mod Pizza is opening a spot across the highway in a newly built strip center adjacent to Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in the 8500 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Mod Pizza is scheduled to open in mid-December in Port Arthur.

Also in the strip center is GNC, which moved out of nearby Central Mall, and Eyeglass World, both of which opened recently.

American Freight, a discount furniture, mattress and appliance store, is moving into the site where Bed Bath and Beyond was previously located at Central Mall.

Details on its opening was not immediately available.

