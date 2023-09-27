Orange County homicide victim described as a beautiful soul Published 12:06 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

ORANGE — The family of Casie Graves describes her as a beautiful soul who touched the hearts of everyone she knew.

“Her infectious laughter, kind spirit and unwavering love for her family and friends will forever be cherished,” said Eric and Vickie Graves, brother and mother of Casie, on a gofundme page seeking donations for the 38-year-old homicide victim’s funeral cost.

The gofundme page is listed as Casie Graves, surviving children-family members.

Casie Graves’s body was found Sept. 16 near the entrance to International Paper on Texas 87. The woman’s injuries were not consistent with a train accident, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney declined to comment on the state of her body when found.

Local media reported the preliminary cause of death as strangulation, but Mooney said he could not confirm nor deny strangulation as the cause of death.

Those with information on the crime can call Captain Joey Jacobs at 409-883-2612, Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.