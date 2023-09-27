Area man indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Timothy John Brown

ORANGE — A Vidor man is in jail after he was indicted on five charges of possession of child pornography.

Timothy John Brown, 52, was indicted on the charges Sept. 20 and arrested Saturday.

Each of the five counts of child pornography comes with a $75,000 bond for a total of $375,000, according to the jail roster.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A person with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said the case is assigned to 260th District Court Judge Steve Parkhurst.

More News

Helena Park teacher Kayla Hightower uses all strategies to engage students

PHOTO GALLERY — New businesses, eateries coming to Port Arthur

Orange County homicide victim described as a beautiful soul

Recent “significant” bust highlights popularity, criminal impact of fentanyl

Print Article