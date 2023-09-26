VIDEO — Can you identify these Boot Barn theft suspects; Port Arthur Police ask for public’s help Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects from a theft at Boot Barn.

Police said they committed the theft at Sept. 17 at 9 1:11 p.m.

“They selected several items and then exited the store without paying,” a release stated. “If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please call Det. Eric Thomason at 409-983-8643.”

If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), visit 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.