Sabine-Neches Chiefs’ Association planning major drill at Port Neches Park Published 6:29 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

PORT NECHES — The Industrial members of the Sabine-Neches Chiefs’ Association, with participation from municipal members, are collaborating with equipment and staffing to produce a water supply from the Neches River and deliver 20,000 plus gallons a minute of flow and return it to the river through large fire water monitors.

Industrial community partners and municipal members EMS members will stage at Port Neches Park at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The drill begins at 8 a.m., and equipment will deploy to the river’s edge on the South side of the boat ramps. This section of the park will be blocked off for the safety of the participants as well as the safety of all others.

The drill is expected to end at 11 a.m. Wednesday after the water flow exercise; the riverfront area will be opened for pictures and questions.

This drill is being conducted to practice collaboration and continue to establish relationships between all the responding agencies within the Sabine-Neches Chiefs’ organization.

The goal will establish where the capabilities are to be able to respond to any incidents at local industries, airports and large buildings, among others.

The prompt and efficient transfer of large amounts of water is crucial in an event at one of the locations noted above.

As a point of reference, an Olympic pool can hold 660,000 gallons of water. With 20,000 gallons of water per minute, we could fill an Olympic-sized pool in 33 minutes.

The Sabine-Neches Chiefs’ Association is composed of public and private entities that prepare for and provide direct assistance to natural, technological and terrorism-based incidents for Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Jasper Counties, including mutual aid assistance to surrounding counties.

The membership includes representatives from industry, fire departments, police departments, healthcare and other governmental and law enforcement agencies.