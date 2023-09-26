PHOTOS — K Beauty Studio opens in Nederland
Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023
1 of 5
Owner Kieu Dang and her team at K Beauty Studio in Nederland are welcoming new clients.
The entrepreneur recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with help from the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau.
The new studio, 1607 Nederland Avenue in Nederland, delivers a complete beauty experience and specializes in lashes and permanent eyebrows.
The learn more or make an appointment, call 409-237-4085 or log onto kbeautystudio2023.com.
Professionals are on hand from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.