PHOTOS — K Beauty Studio opens in Nederland

K Beauty Studio opens in Nederland Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Owner Kieu Dang and her team at K Beauty Studio in Nederland are welcoming new clients.

The entrepreneur recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with help from the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau.

The new studio, 1607 Nederland Avenue in Nederland, delivers a complete beauty experience and specializes in lashes and permanent eyebrows.

The learn more or make an appointment, call 409-237-4085 or log onto kbeautystudio2023.com.

Professionals are on hand from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.