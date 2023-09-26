Leroy Gunner Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Leroy Gunner, 75, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

He was born on March 6, 1948 to the late Thomas and Flora Bell Gunner.

He was a 1966 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, served in the US Air Force and retired from Gulf/Chevron Refinery.

He is preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Betty Levine Gunner.

Leroy leaves to cherish his memories his children, Alicia Gunner, Cedric Gunner, Dedric Gunner (Jasmine) and LaGersha Gunner; siblings, Thomas Gunner, Standford Gunner (Carolyn), Rosezetta Andrews (Douglas), and Ruby Gunner; grandchildren, Trenon Gunner (Shayla), Kiavonni Hall (Donovan), Terron Gunner, Cedric Gunner Jr., Dylan Gunner, Dedric Gunner Jr., Daphne Caziere, and Levi Smith; one great granddaughter, Mariah Gunner; a special friend, Dorcus Hayward; devoted friends, Willie Henton, Tommy Guidry, and Clyde Reed; a special cousin, Effie Archangel; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will be 12:45 p.m. Monday, October 02, 2023 in Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX.