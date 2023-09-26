Korean barbecue restaurant off U.S. 69/Memorial in Port Arthur getting construction makeover

Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By PA News

Construction work takes place Tuesday morning in Port Arthur at the site of the former Pho-Seoul Viet & Korean BBQ Restaurant. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Changes are coming to a former eatery in Port Arthur.

Pho-Seoul Viet & Korean BBQ Restaurant at 7875 Memorial Blvd. temporarily closed its doors on June 25.

In a social media post in June, representatives of the restaurant announced the temporary closing and thanked customers for being supportive.

Officials also announced they would be reopening with another concept as soon as the end of September or early October.

This week there has been activity at the site and the sign for Pho-Seoul came down.

A man identifying himself as the owner on site Tuesday told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was not ready to make any formal announcement about the new restaurant concept.

A view from the back of shows crew members on top of the former Pho-Seoul Viet & Korean BBQ Restaurant. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

