Frank Defrancis Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Frank Defrancis, 94, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

He was born on June 21, 1929 in Port Arthur, Texas to Carlo Difrancisci and Josephine Bordenaro Difrancisci.

Frank was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur.

He served in Texas National Guard for 9 years.

Frank worked at Texaco Island for 32 years and worked as a security guard at Standard Alloys for a number of years.

He enjoyed collecting items from various garage sales and estate sales with his son, trying to find something for nothing just like the pickers TV show. He was known for his remarkable recall, his memory and his kind heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Tony, Veta and Rose.

Frank is survived by his son, Carlo Defrancis of Port Arthur; his daughters, Amanda Defrancis of Port Arthur and Roxanne Gray of Nederland along with two grandchildren, Cassie and Gavin.

Graveside service will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery in Port Arthur under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.