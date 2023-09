City of Groves, Port Neches Emergency Management transitioning to new STAN alerting Published 12:04 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

PORT NECHES — The City of Port Neches Emergency Management and City of Groves is notifying the public about a transition to the new STAN alerting system.

The South East Texas Alerting Network has been upgraded, officials said.

Previous accounts will become inactive Saturday/Sept. 30.

Register now for the new and improved STAN at thestan.com.