Sabine Pass blaze temporarily cuts access to community; firefighters monitoring smoldering concerns Published 12:12 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

SABINE PASS — Port Arthur Fire Department is continuing to monitor the remnants of a marsh fire, which led to the temporary closure of the only road in or out of Sabine Pass.

Fire Chief Greg Benson said the marsh fire, or wild fire, took place Sunday; he estimated the fire impacted approximately 400 acres of land south of Golden Pass LNG.

“There was a period of time (Sunday) afternoon when the road was closed because the fire was up against the road and the wind was pushing the smoke over the road. Visibility was very limited,” Benson said.

Besides being cut off from ingress or egress, a utility pole was damaged in the fire and Entergy cut power to the area to replace the pole, Benson said.

The origin of the fire is not known at this time.

“It is very, very difficult to ascertain what the cause and origin was unless someone acknowledged they did a burn and because of the potential, in some cases, of spontaneous combustion,” he said.

No structures were in danger, though there was some concern about temporary work trailers, but the issue was addressed, Benson said.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.

Generally speaking, the method in dealing with some marsh fires is to contain the fire, then let it burn out in a confined area with no risk to people, structures or infrastructure.

PAFD is continuing to monitor the area because there is still smoldering of areas.

Firefighters are also monitoring anticipated thunderstorm because wind gusts could push the blaze.

This is the second large marsh fire that’s occurred in Sabine Pass while Jefferson County is under a burn ban.

In August, approximately 800 acres of land was burned on land north of the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Park.