Port Arthur issues boil water notice for Taft-Highland Heights area Published 2:25 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Due to a water main leak, the City of Port Arthur’s water system pressure in the Highland Heights and the Taft Additions fell below the 20 psi State requirement.

As of Monday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Port Arthur public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

An estimate of how ling the boil water notice is expected to last was not initially provided.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 409-983-8550.