Dr. Bessie Thomas Johnson Published 9:07 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Dr. Bessie Thomas Johnson, daughter of Willie Thomas. and Mary Jones, was born July 28, 1951, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

She moved to Port Arthur, Texas in 1956 where she resided for 67 years.

Bessie was employed by PAISD as a teacher then principal for 40 years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Willie Thomas; mother, Mary Jones; sister, Irene Nolan; brothers, Timmy Thomas and Curtis Thomas.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Nekeisha Johnson-Tripathi (Saurabh) and Rolanda Johnson; six sisters, Madeline White, Willie Mae Elmore, Lara Kyle, Lucy Peacock, Angelina Charles and Mary Thomas; three brothers, Allan Thomas, Sr., Jesse Thomas, Sr., Michael Thomas, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Friday, September 30, 2023, at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W 11th St, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.