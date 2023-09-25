CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Port Arthur stops make bucket list book Published 10:32 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Texas pride is miles wide and ‘bout to get wider, thanks to a new book.

Some of what Port Arthur is famous for gets into “100 Things to Do in Beaumont, Texas, Before You Die.”

There’s a bucket on the cover. If you’ve already bucket listed everything in these pages, you get a gold Lone Star.

But maybe you ought to pick up your copy at the Museum of the Gulf Coast gift shop, just to be sure.

The museum is listed, after all.

Get some for your friends and family who aren’t lucky enough to have our zip codes anymore.

Lauren Monitz is the local author who must have had fun compiling this list.

She’s traveled and written all over the place. Not from here, but she sure took to it like a duck to water at Cattail Marsh.

Here are some of my favorite section titles, where you can read up on some of the best our area has to offer:

Find your favorite local legend at the Museum of the Gulf Coast

Learn to Bird (including Sabine Woods)

Cast a line and reel in the catch of your life fishing (including Sabine Lake, Walter Umphrey State Park and Keith Lake)

Spend the night on a floating campsite at Sea Rim State Park

Race on a sailboat at the Port Arthur Yacht Club — no experience necessary

Follow the Faith Trail (including Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Shrine, Queen of Peace and Buu Mon Buddhist Temple and gardens)

Sip locally made spirits at Clifford Distilling

Hit a bullseye throwing axes (Avenue Axe in Port Neches)

Shop the boutiques on Boston Avenue

Hold, feed and wade with alligators at Gator Country

Get retro at Mike’s Old Fashioned Soda Fountain

Eat the best burger of your life at Daddio’s Burger (Port Arthur has one, too!)

Indulge in the oldest bakery in Southeast Texas at Rao’s Bakery (Nederland has one, too!)

Sip your way around Southeast Texas on a craft beer crawl (including Buckstin Brewing Company in Nederland and Neches Brewing Co. in Port Neches)

Take the car ferry to Galveston

There’s lots more to cover in this book.

Stocking Stuffer tip: If your family has big stockings, these Reedy Press books are the perfect thing to stuff inside for holiday exploration.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who knows there’s always something fun, delicious or adventurous going on in Southeast Texas. Email darraghcastillo@icloud.com.