Constable Christopher L. Bates Sr. receiving “Key To The City”

Published 12:10 am Monday, September 25, 2023

By PA News

Christopher L. Bates was sworn in as Jefferson County Constable Precinct 2 in January 2013. (Courtesy photo)

Constable Christopher L. Bates Sr. is receiving the “Key To The City” by Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the Port Arthur City Council Meeting on the 5th floor of City Hall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Bates is known for his dedication to the community and most recently being named president of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas and also National Constable of the Year.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The “Key To The City” is the highest honor a citizen can receive from the Mayor.

More News

Salute to Port Arthur’s many cultures. Cultural Heritage Showcase planned Oct. 14.

PHOTOS — Go inside Lucky Wing House and its variety of flavors

Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint, restaurant worker hit in head with gun

Selena mural at Memorial High celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Print Article