Constable Christopher L. Bates Sr. receiving “Key To The City” Published 12:10 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Constable Christopher L. Bates Sr. is receiving the “Key To The City” by Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the Port Arthur City Council Meeting on the 5th floor of City Hall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Bates is known for his dedication to the community and most recently being named president of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas and also National Constable of the Year.

The “Key To The City” is the highest honor a citizen can receive from the Mayor.