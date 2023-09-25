Area stabbing victim reportedly uncooperative, police say Published 12:00 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

ORANGE — A man who was stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon is reportedly not cooperating with law enforcement.

Orange Police Sgt. Isaac Henry said he was told the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Orange Police Department officers were called at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of South Farragut Avenue in Navy Park, where they found a man laying in the grass with stab wounds.

The man was allegedly combative with first responders and had to be restrained, police reported.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Henry said all aspects of the stabbing are being investigated.