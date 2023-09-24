PHOTOS — Go inside Lucky Wing House and its variety of flavors Published 12:18 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

1 of 5

The birth of Lucky Wing House came from owner Liqiu Jiang.

Jiang and a partner wanted to bring some culinary variety to the area and opted on wings, said Simon Lin, Lucky Wing House manager.

The owners opted to place the restaurant in a retail strip area at 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., thus offering wings and more in an area that already features Antro Bar, Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill and Cantina, with Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp in the adjacent strip area.

The areas are developments by local businessman Faddi Aref.

Food and more

Lucky Wing House offers wings with an assortment of flavors; the most popular being garlic Cajun, honey hot and honey lemon pepper, Lin said.

They also offer Lucky yum yum sauce — a sweet and tangy flavored sauce Lin said is popular at some Asian restaurants.

To come up with the variety of seasonings, owners spent a few hundred dollars and bought a bunch of different seasonings to experiment with, then tested them.

Lucky Wing House also offers crispy chicken, burgers and fries, chicken burger, drinks, bubble tea and ice cream.

On Thursday, Jeremy Matthews, Colin Black, Randy Callahan and Thomas Vogel stopped in for lunch, saying it was their first time to try the location.

They were soon followed by a number of workers on lunch break.

Local businesswoman Phuong Tat also stopped by, saying she usually doesn’t eat chicken but enjoys the way the chicken is seasoned at the restaurant.

Tat is a champion for the city of Port Arthur and said she hopes the business does well.