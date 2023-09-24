Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint, restaurant worker hit in head with gun Published 12:16 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

A Beaumont man who reportedly robbed a Little Caesars at gunpoint and hit a worker in the head with a gun was indicted for the crime this week.

Beaumont police were called to Little Caesars, 1755 E. Cardinal Drive in Beaumont, on Sept. 4, where they were told a man wearing a black and gray hoodie/jacket with a stocking covering his face had robbed the business.

The victim said he saw the suspect’s eyes and nose through the stocking.

The alleged suspect, later identified as Kevin Gothe, 33, allegedly struck the victim in the head with a handgun while demanding the store’s safe be opened.

During the investigation, detectives were able to locate video footage that showed the assailant came from a specific apartment at 5230 S. MLK Parkway.

Detectives saw a person leaving the apartment who matched the physical description of the robber.

Gothe was later identified as the alleged robber and recognized as a person who frequently hangs around the store, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Gothe was arrested Sept. 7 with bond set at $200,000. He remains in county jail as of Friday afternoon.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.