Port Arthur Police report wild pursuit with shots fired at patrol car, numerous occupants bailing from vehicle Published 11:34 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

An 18-year-old Port Arthur man who allegedly fled from police in a vehicle then crashed into a fence at Buu Mon Buddhist Temple was indicted this week for evading arrest with a vehicle.

An officer attempted to pull over a car June 3 in the 700 block of Trinity Avenue. Police said the suspect fled to 7th Street and Sabine Avenue.

At one point police said a vehicle occupant fired several shots in the direction of the patrol unit, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

The vehicle reportedly continued to evade law enforcement and eventually crashed at a fence at Buu Mon Buddhist Temple, 2701 Procter Street, where the occupants of the car reportedly got out and ran away.

According to the court document, Braily Oliva-Levia was the driver.

Oliva-Levia was found in the rear of the property and placed into custody.

Once all of the alleged suspects were located, an officer noticed Oliva-Levia slipped his handcuffs to the front of his body, so he was taken back out of the patrol unit so the handcuffs could be adjusted.

At some point Oliva-Levia allegedly kicked several officers to prevent transport.

He was later brought to a local hospital for medical clearance, then to county jail, the document stated.

Bond was set at $10,000 for evading arrest with a vehicle and $3,500 for resisting arrest/search/transport. He bonded out the next day, according to information for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.