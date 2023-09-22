Nederland Police Department arrests report: Sept. 11-17 Published 12:04 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17:

Shawn Manning, 53, warrant other agency

Troy Bouchon, 27, Nederland warrants

Ma Keli Helmich, 26, warrant other agency

Karen Bouchon, 54, warrant other agency

Makara Kan, 40, theft and failure to identify-intentionally give false information

Alexandria Hardin, 26, public intoxication

Donald Jacobs, 37, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

David Carrasco, 21, warrant other agency

Charles Collins Jr., 48, warrant other agency

Joey Mink, 18, evading arrest using a vehicle

Joshua Broussard, 35, public intoxication

Meredith Kyte, 38, driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Kendrick Hopkins, 28, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17:

Sept.11

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 4 th Street.

Street. Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue L.

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of West Boston.

A dog bite was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue C.

Harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.

Sept. 12

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of S 12 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.

A theft and assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Detroit.

Sept. 13

A person was arrested for theft and failure to identify in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 2 ½ Street.

A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported in the 500 block of South 5 ½ Street.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

An officer assisted another agency in the 8300 block of Lake Placid.

Sept. 14

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 3700 block of U.S. 69.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 15

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Sept. 16

No reports.

Sept. 17