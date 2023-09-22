Nederland Police Department arrests report: Sept. 11-17
Published 12:04 am Friday, September 22, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17:
- Shawn Manning, 53, warrant other agency
- Troy Bouchon, 27, Nederland warrants
- Ma Keli Helmich, 26, warrant other agency
- Karen Bouchon, 54, warrant other agency
- Makara Kan, 40, theft and failure to identify-intentionally give false information
- Alexandria Hardin, 26, public intoxication
- Donald Jacobs, 37, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- David Carrasco, 21, warrant other agency
- Charles Collins Jr., 48, warrant other agency
- Joey Mink, 18, evading arrest using a vehicle
- Joshua Broussard, 35, public intoxication
- Meredith Kyte, 38, driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Kendrick Hopkins, 28, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17:
Sept.11
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue L.
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of West Boston.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue C.
- Harassment was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue E.
Sept. 12
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of S 12th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
- A theft and assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Detroit.
Sept. 13
- A person was arrested for theft and failure to identify in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 2 ½ Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported in the 500 block of South 5 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Boston Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 8300 block of Lake Placid.
Sept. 14
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 3700 block of U.S. 69.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 15
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of FM 365.
Sept. 16
- No reports.
Sept. 17
- A person was arrested for evading arrest using a vehicle in the 600 block of South 21st Street.
- A runaway was reported in the 600 block of South 21st Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC >0.15 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 8th Street.