Bond set at $1M for Port Arthur homicide suspect Published 10:21 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Port Arthur homicide suspect Armando Martinez-Martinez, who was arrested earlier this week in Bexar County and deemed a flight risk by authorities, is now in custody in Jefferson County.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. confirmed Martinez had been transferred to Jefferson County Thursday night and bond set at $1 million.

Martinez, 48, was taken into custody Monday afternoon following the shooting death of Alonso Vasquez Flores, 31, of Port Arthur.

Local authorities said the victim and alleged shooter knew each other, but police do not know a motive for the killing at this time.

Authorities on Monday said they had a “strong lead” in the fatal shooting and had put information out on the suspect to alert other agencies.

According to information from Bexar County Central Magistrate, Martinez-Martinez was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday and was initially held without bond.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said Martinez-Martinez is a flight risk was headed toward Mexico before his arrest.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Monday outside a home in the 1900 block of Green Avenue in Port Arthur.

The victim was found unresponsive in the driveway and had suffered a gunshot wound, Collins said.

An autopsy was ordered.