The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy stop through Complete Athlete

PORT NECHES — Complete Athlete bills itself as a one-stop destination for silkscreening, uniform, sports wear, spirit gear, athletic equipment and more, but now customers and community members have another reason to visit.

The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy is making its tour stop this week, perfectly highlighting all the school spirit associated with Mid County rivalry and Complete Athlete performance.

“We’re excited because it is a huge part of our community,” co-owner Carrie Queen Garcia said while receiving the trophy. “The game brings tons of excitement for everybody. Plus, we cater to Bulldogs and Indians so we’re glad to have the trophy in our shop for all of our customers to enjoy.”

Complete Athlete is located at 1401 Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.

Co-owner Jessie Garcia says things are busy right now in the middle of football and volleyball seasons while running into fall ball baseball and, soon, the kick off for basketball.

About the only thing that slows anyone down is talk of the upcoming 100th football game between Nederland High School and Port Neches-Groves High School.

So who is Garcia pulling for?

“I get asked this every year,” he jokes. “I’m a Nederland boy, so it is tough for me not to root for them. I root for PNG almost every other game. We’re PNG residents and love living in the PNG ISD. I’m torn. I can’t give you an honest answer. It’s tough. I will tell you this. I sit there and don’t say much at the game.”

Queen Garcia said now is the perfect time for the trophy stop by, because Complete Athlete’s official Mid County Madness shirt dropped on Wednesday.

“I think it is super fun and exhilarating,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to raise a family in regards to school spirit and camaraderie. And, what’s more fun then Friday night football, especially when you are raising children? It’s good, safe, clean fun for the whole family. We have a high schooler this year, so we know some of the kids on the field and that is even more exciting.”

Being part of community events, like participating in homecoming parades, Christmas parades and similar events, continues to energize the couple, who regularly donate to community events.

“I was able to be part of Mid County Madness in 1999,” Garcia said. “Just the sportsmanship of it all is amazing. You really come together as a team for this game. There is always a little more at stake.

“Whenever you have a company like ours and you are out there in the community, the community really does turn around and support you. It is great to know the community — PNG, Nederland and Port Arthur — really support you. That is a huge accomplishment for us to know we are a part of the community.”

History

Complete Athlete has been in operation since the 1970s.

Current owners Jessie and Carrie Queen Garcia are no strangers to the marketplace.

Garcia has worked at Complete Athlete since 1999 — only taking a small break after he got married to Carrie and started growing their family.

Today, they are keeping the original business premise intact while building upon it.

The most important thing is holding their family close in everything they do.

“We enjoy working with each other, getting to see each other every day,” Queen Garcia previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “I know that can be kind of a hard pill to swallow, being with your husband day in and day out, but I think we really do enjoy each other’s company. We work well together. When we say we are family owned and operated, that is 100 percent true.”