Suspect identified in fatal hit and run of Nederland woman

Published 2:38 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Mary Meaux

BEAUMONT — A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run death of a Nederland woman.

The name of the person was not released by authorities.

The case will be filed with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing, according to information Thursday from the Beaumont Police Department.

The auto-pedestrian fatality victim is identified as Vanna Lynn Ball, 37, of Nederland.

Beaumont police responded to the 6200 block of Texas 347 at 7:13 a.m. Sept. 15 in reference to a deceased person near the roadway.

Beaumont Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating this as a hit-and-run case.

