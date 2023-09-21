Port Arthur woman who shot 3 family members says she was firing in self-defense Published 12:28 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

A Port Arthur woman, who allegedly shot and injured three family members during a party, told police she acted in self defense.

She told police she thought they were trying to kill her and her mother.

Paulletta Eva Powell, 29, was indicted Wednesday for aggravated assault date/family/household with a weapon.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Powell shot three people at a home in the 3800 block of Woodland Drive on Aug. 26.

Port Arthur police announced after Powell’s arrest that there were 10 to 12 people at the home for a birthday party when the shots were fired. The victims’ injuries were not life threatening.

Powell was detained at the scene, the affidavit read, and was identified by witnesses as the person who did the shooting.

Powell remains in the Jefferson County Correctional facility as of Wednesday, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.